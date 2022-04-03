Peshawar Police finalise Ramazan security plan

PESHAWAR: Police have arranged special security for the provincial capital during the holy month of Ramazan.

An official said that over 4,000 police personnel will be deployed for security of mosques and markets. All the patrolling teams, Ababeel force and other personnel have been directed to remain alert during the holy month.

The official said over 1000 policemen will be deployed for security of over 550 mosques while additional 30 teams will be patrolling streets and bazaars.