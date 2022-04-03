Kyrgyz envoy visits industrial zone

Islamabad : Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Ulanbek Totuiaev paid a visit to Amami Clothing Pvt Limited, Faislabad. He visited various departments of the factory.

On the occasion he said, “The facility is extraordinary and I am amazed with the use of modern technology.”

He stated that there is huge potential of bilateral trade between the two countries which needs to be explored, says a press release.

The Ambassador said that the Kyrgyz government has cordial relations with Pakistan, and these must also reflect in the business and trade activities of both countries.

Ambassador Ulanbek Totuiaev said that with regards to textiles, the future of Pakistan is very bright. Speaking about Faisalabad, he stated that the city has good infrastructure which will support Pakistan’s impressive growth momentum.

The Kyrgyz Ambassador was received by the General Manager Amami Clothing Pvt Limited Qamar ul Zaman.

The Ambassador also acknowledged female employees working in the factory and said that it is encouraging that women are playing an active role in the industrial growth of Pakistan.

He said providing equal opportunities to women in all segments of life including employment without discrimination is the responsibility of any society.

“Women play important role in the economic independence of countries,” he said.