Truck driver killed, two Rangers men wounded by robbers

A truck driver was gunned down and two paramilitary soldiers were wounded for putting up resistance to mugging attempts in the city on Saturday.

According to the Orangi Town police, armed robbers fatally shot 35-year-old Nasir, son of Abdul Haq, for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in MPR Colony. The body of the victim was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. A crowd of people got hold of one of the robbers, Sajid, and severely beat him up until police reached the scene and took him into their custody.

The police said the deceased was a truck driver and he had arrived in Karachi with a loading truck from Faisalabad. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Separately, two Rangers personnel were wounded for resisting a mugging bid in District Central.

Police said that the incident took place near Matric Board office in North Nazimabad. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the paramilitary soldiers, identified as Qalandar Khan, 35, and Noman, 25, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said the victims were in plainclothes and were sitting in a park when suspects arrived and attempted to rob them. The suspects shot and injured the soldiers when they offered resistance to the mugging attempt.