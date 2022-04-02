Minor among three die in Haripur accidents

HARIPUR: Three persons including a minor boy were killed and two others injured critically in two road accidents here on Friday.

Ghazi police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that a tractor trolley carrying four persons towards Sara Chiliyari village fell into a ravine when the driver lost control over the wheels while negotiating turn in the hilly area.

As a result, two persons died on the spot while two others including driver were injured critically. The bodies and those injured were removed to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Ghazi where the deceased were identified as Afaq Ahmed and Ali Nawaz.

The injured identified as driver Waqas Ahmed and Muhammad Asif Irshad were referred to Haripur Trauma Centre in critical condition later on. In another accident, a minor boy was crushed to dead under the tyres of a speeding Suzuki pick-up.