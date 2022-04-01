Peshawar South win PCB Women T20 cricket final

PESHAWAR: Salma Aziz’s quick-fire 28 runs guided Peshawar South to record two wickets victory against Peshawar North in the final of the PCB Women Twenty20 Cricket League here on Thursday.

Pakistan Cricket Board and Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organised the first T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2022 where Peshawar South recorded a dramatic two wickets victory in the last overs when Salma Aziz struck an elegant knock of 28 runs of 12 balls with five boundaries and one six.

Salma Aziz got the best batter award for scoring the most runs, besides taking the woman of the final award, while Peshawar North bowler Mahnoor was declared the best bowler of the League by taking nine wickets.

Peshawar North skipper Salma Faiz won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up a meager runs target of 75 runs after playing 16.5 overs all out with Salma Faiz the high runs contributor with 28 runs off 25 balls including four boundaries and one six.

Salma Faiz played a captain knock with superb batting by hitting all the rival bowlers toward the rope. Momina scored 16 runs, Mahnoor scored 9 runs with two boundaries and Sukina scored 12 runs. None of the other Peshawar North players could cross the double figures. For Peshawar South, Mahnoor claimed two wickets for four runs in her four overs spell, Tehzeeb claimed two wickets for 7 runs in the three overs spell.