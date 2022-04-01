Heat wave alert issued for 10 days

Islamabad: The weathermen have issued a warning about a heat wave in the country during the next 10 days and asked the people to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight for the sake of their health.

According to the Met Office, due to a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere, the day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country in the coming days.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 9-11 degrees Centigrade above normal in Sindh, South Punjab, and Southern/Central parts of Balochistan in the coming days and 8-10°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Rain coupled with wind and thunderstorms is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir on April 2 and 3 (Saturday and Sunday), while light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum during the period.

As for the possible impacts of the weather condition, the Met Office said the long dry spell could cause water stress on water reservoirs, standing crops, vegetables, and orchards. It advised farmers to manage crop water accordingly and go for early harvesting of wheat crops. The people were asked to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight for good health as well as use water judiciously.