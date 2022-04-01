Pakistan to face Thiem-led Austria in Davis Cup away tie

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan face one of the toughest challenges in the Davis Cup history as the team is pitted against top seeds and Domenic Thiem-led Austria in the Davis Cup World Group I tie to be held from September 16-17 and 17-18.

The draws ceremony for the next season’s opening round Davis Cup World Group I tie was held Thursday evening with Pakistan this time around losing on the spin of the coin.

Pakistan had beaten Lithuania on the toss to get the hosting rights of the Davis Cup Play-Off which Pakistan narrowly won last month at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts to qualify for World Group I.

However, it will be a tough outing as besides being drawn to play the top seed, Pakistan will also figure in an away tie, making it difficult for Aqeel Khan and Aismul Haq to match the best of the world on their home surface.

“It is really a tough tie. Austria has always produced top players and there possibly is no better than Thiem who has ruled the world of tennis in the recent past. To our luck, we are playing in the company of the best of the world and we proved at home that we can compete against the best of the lot,” a current Davis Cup player said.

Besides world-beater Thiem, Austria have the services of Dennis Noval (140 ranked), Jurij Rodionov (2-1 ranked), and a host of others ranked inside top 300.

Pakistan does not have a single player ranked among the top hundred. Aisam is ranked inside top 50 in doubles which he usually prefers to play these days.

“It has been sheer spirit that kept us alive among the top 25 teams of the world. But now when we have to play most of the ties away we need to give our youngsters regular international exposure,” an official said. Mohammad Shoaib who gave tough time to a Lithuanian top-hundred player should be given more exposure and international events in order to prepare him for the coming ties. He has the capacity to improve. We should also look to Huzafia who is currently training in the USA,” the official added.

In other World Group I ties, India will take on Norway at home, Turkey is pitted in an away tie against Columbia while Japan will lock horns against Uzbekistan.