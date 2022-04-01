Imran’s letter, mandate are fake: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said no need to see the so-called document as it was fake. “Imran and his mandate are both fake,” he said while responding to a question by a journalist at the Parliament House. Asked about the possibility of withdrawing the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, former president Asif Ali Zardari denied such reports saying it would be successful with thumping majority. Asked whether the opposition would offer any NRO to Imran Khan, Asif Ali Zardari said, “Absolutely not.”