Imran’s letter, mandate are fake: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said no need to see the so-called document as it was fake. “Imran and his mandate are both fake,” he said while responding to a question by a journalist at the Parliament House. Asked about the possibility of withdrawing the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, former president Asif Ali Zardari denied such reports saying it would be successful with thumping majority. Asked whether the opposition would offer any NRO to Imran Khan, Asif Ali Zardari said, “Absolutely not.”
S. NO. STATEMENTS1 Yousuf Raza Gillani On Drone Attack And Fight Against...
MUZAFFARABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the formulation of an effective strategy to benefit from the...
ISLAMABAD: Amid massive electricity load-shedding up to 10 hours across the country, the government on Thursday...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has termed the next 36 hours important, saying that the political...
ISLAMABAD: The commissioning ceremony of the Pakistan Navy's indigenous fast attack craft missile PNS HAIBAT and the...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said there were many reasons...
Comments