UK sanctions Russian media

London: The UK announced on Thursday new sanctions against "Russian propagandists and state media", targeting two Kremlin-funded media organisations and a well-known presenter, over the invasion of Ukraine.

The 14 new sanctions follow several previous rounds of sanctions against more than 1,000 Russian and Belarusian individuals and entities in response to Moscow’s war in its western neighbour. "Britain has helped lead the world in exposing Kremlin disinformation, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.