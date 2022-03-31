Women among 3 alleged terrorists arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested three alleged terrorists, including a female, in different actions on Wednesday.

The held female terrorist, Reema, was stated to be involved in the attack on a base of the Pakistan Air Force in Badaber in 2015.

An Afghan national, Babrak, who was carrying Rs2.5 million head money, was also arrested during an action on Phandu Road.

Another terrorist Lal Agha, an Afghan national carrying Rs1.5 million head money, was also arrested in a third action in Urmar Adda. Both were wanted in connection

with making extortion calls and other incidents of terrorism.