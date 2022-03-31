Attack on Haripur Tehsil Council slammed

HARIPUR: The Tehsil Council, Haripur, on Wednesday unanimously condemned the attack on its chairman Samiullah Khan.
The introductory session of the council was held in Akhtar Nawaz Khan Shaheed Hall, Khalabat Township, with Khanzeb Khan as convener in the chair.
Chairman Samiullah Khan had called the session last week but he was seriously injured in a firing incident in the limits of Wah Cantonment area.
The council, after introduction of all the members, adopted a resolution, condemning the alleged murder attempt on the tehsil chairman.
The council’s members prayed for his early recovery and also offered fateha for the departed soul of Naveed Ilyas, chairman VC Mohri No 2, who had committed suicide three days back. The members of tehsil council also criticised the administration of Tehsil Municipal Administration for poor arrangements made for the introductory session.
The convener later adjourned the house for an indefinite period.
KOHAT: The Kohat University of Science and Technology arranged the 12th convocation here on Wednesday where 405...
TIMERGARA: Jamaat-i-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that Imran Khan had...
MARDAN: The decision of the government to start the academic year from August has prompted many students to take...
PESHAWAR: In order to support the people of war-ravaged Afghanistan, the Al-Khidmat Foundation under its Ramazan...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief for Information and Public Relations Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that...
PESHAWAR: A three-member bench of the Peshawar High Court has directed administration of the Lady Reading Hospital to...
Comments