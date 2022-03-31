Attack on Haripur Tehsil Council slammed

HARIPUR: The Tehsil Council, Haripur, on Wednesday unanimously condemned the attack on its chairman Samiullah Khan.

The introductory session of the council was held in Akhtar Nawaz Khan Shaheed Hall, Khalabat Township, with Khanzeb Khan as convener in the chair.

Chairman Samiullah Khan had called the session last week but he was seriously injured in a firing incident in the limits of Wah Cantonment area.

The council, after introduction of all the members, adopted a resolution, condemning the alleged murder attempt on the tehsil chairman.

The council’s members prayed for his early recovery and also offered fateha for the departed soul of Naveed Ilyas, chairman VC Mohri No 2, who had committed suicide three days back. The members of tehsil council also criticised the administration of Tehsil Municipal Administration for poor arrangements made for the introductory session.

The convener later adjourned the house for an indefinite period.