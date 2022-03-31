Abducted girl recovered, suspect arrested

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered a teenage abducted girl and arrested a young kidnapper.

According to the AVCC police, the kidnapping case of a teenage girl was registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station against unidentified persons. Later, the investigation of the case was transferred to the AVCC police, who arrested a suspect, Saqib, who confessed to kidnapping the girl.

Later, the police recovered the girl from Saqib’s captivity during a raid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Police said the suspect had also confessed to similar kidnappings in the past. Further investigations are under way.