Tireless efforts of Quaid for Muslims’ rights

Our leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions’ tireless efforts in safeguarding the rights of our people allow us to celebrate the creation of Pakistan today, years later. This landmark was earned through countless sacrifices, so today we remember all those who put their lives down for the well-being of generations to come.

Quaid-e-Azam, seeing the persecution of Muslims across the subcontinent, took the prerogative to exercise their right to self-determination and created a safe haven. This presented ample challenges: scrutiny in parliament, propaganda, and threats to loved ones. However, Jinnah stood strong in the face of these tribulations, and consolidated his efforts in 1940. In his address, he made innovative suggestions relevant to the socio-political context of the subcontinent.

Even after the creation of Pakistan, through his short tenure he laid down the foundations that support our nation to this day. He stood staunch in his belief that the question of the subcontinent was not between sects rather an international issue, and should be considered as such. He established a constitution that built the values of his people, and avoided divisions by unifying them through this. He believed that if the British Government wanted peace and harmony within India, they ought to provide Muslims with their rightful security in the form of a motherland. He argued Muslims were separate in their religion, culture, economy and social/political life, and therefore categorised as a separate people: “Mussalmans are a nation according to any definition of nation. We wish our people to develop to the fullest spiritual, cultural, economic, social and political life in a way that we think best and in consonance with our own ideals and according to the genius of our people”

He shared his strength with his people by reassuring them that their struggles were worth the reward of a homeland. The soil of land bares witness to the strength and resilience showcased by our people. For us and generations to follow, Quaid-e-Azam created a home.