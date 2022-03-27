LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz said here on Saturday the Imran Khan government had already gone, and they were conducting a march on Islamabad to say it goodbye.

She was leading PMLN’s ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ [End inflation march] on a container, along with Hamza Shehbaz, also central vice president of the party, Saturday evening. Thousands of party workers, leaders and PMLN MNAs, MPAs, and ticket-holders were accompanying their leaders.

Before leaving Model Town, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz warned the government of grave consequences if the march was disrupted.

Talking to a Geo News reporter on container, Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan was not a malefactor of the Sharif family but of the entire nation. She said Imran Khan committed corruption, and various scams had already come to the fore. When his government would be sent packing in a few days, he would be held responsible for all his crimes and corruption, she added.

She said the government members had left PM Imran Khan. "Why will the allies stay with him? Imran Khan is beseeching the people having only two seats. But he will not succeed," she added.

In a tweet, Maryam Nawaz said: "Mian Sahib please return! We are in need of you."

Addressing party workers at the PMLN's secretariat in Model Town Lahore before start of the march, Maryam rejected Imran Khan’s claim of having a 'trump card' to defeat the opposition’s move. She asked him to show some "self-respect" and resign instead of seeking time to stay in government. She said: "Today, Imran Khan is crying for help not from the public but someone else pleading to come forward and help save his government. But let me tell him, no one will come to his rescue now. He is seeking NRO from everyone, going to his party men and allies whom he never bothered to talk to."

The march passed through Ferozpur Road at snail’s pace due to which vehicular traffic was disturbed badly and long queues of vehicles were seen on all main roads of the city. Welcome camps had been set up at various places on the march route including Ichhra, Mozang, Chauburgi, MAO College, Data Darbar, Mohini Road, Karim Park and Shahdara.

The PMLN had ordered for preparation of over one lakh banners and flexes. The average price of a banner is Rs500, while the price of a flex was much higher. In addition, the members of the Assembly had printed banners and flexes, separately.