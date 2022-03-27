Peshawar blast: Rs2m announced as head money for arrest of each facilitator

PESHAWAR: The government has announced Rs2 million head money each for the arrest of two facilitators of the Koocha Risaldar suicide attack, officials said on Saturday.

An official informed that two facilitators of the suicide bomber who targeted a mosque in Koocha Risaldar during the first week of March have been declared most wanted and their photos and details released to the public on Saturday.

The two facilitators Hassan Shah alias Asad of Jamrud and Khalid alias Tariq from an unknown place now carry Rs2 million head money. The officials of the CTD while asking public to help arrest the two wanted terrorists also assured that the details of those providing the information will be kept secret.

An operation was carried out by the Counter Terrorism Department, intelligence agencies and local police the other day following a tip-off that members of a terrorist network including Danyal, Hassan Shah and Khalid were hiding in a house in Urmar area.

Danyal was killed in the encounter while the two others managed their escape.

The group was wanted for involvement in the Koocha Risaldar blast. At least 68 people were martyred and around 200 were injured in the suicide attack on the mosque near an imambargah in the first week of March.

Besides, the group was also involved in target killing of a Christian priest William Siraj, a Sikh elder Satnam Singh, a police assistant sub-inspector Imtiaz Khan, ASI Nauman Khan and few other police officials as well as attack on police van in Jalozai in recent months.