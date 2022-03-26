NC to approach relevant bodies for entries in international events

KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee (NC), it has been learnt, aims to ensure Pakistan’s entry in international events once international suspension is lifted.

The NC, which has regained access to the PFF headquarters in Lahore recently, wants to inform the relevant bodies with its ‘tentative intent’ that it would confirm Pakistan’s entries in international events once FIFA will lift suspension from Pakistan.

Credible sources told ‘The News’ that the NC plans to approach Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in relation to fielding the national team in the Asian Games pencilled in for September 10-25 in Hangzhou, China.

However a source in the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) told ‘The News’ that the last date for entry by sport for Asian Games was February 2021 and all things have now been closed.

It means there is no chance for NC to confirm its national team’s entry for the Asian Games.

Sources said that relating to other continental events, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will be approached.

After regaining control of the PFF headquarters, NC is working hard to bring the PFF House into its original shape as it has been left highly deserted.

Sources said that efforts are being made to bring back the ‘empty house’ into its original state. Sources added that NC is also trying to get the accounts in its total control. The accounts have been stayed in the court and NC will have to ensure signatories are changed before vacating the stay in order to avoid any untoward situation.

After settling all the things, as per sources, NC will write to FIFA for lifting the suspension. “I think it will take a couple of weeks to settle various things. The big issue is that because of cricket series between Pakistan and Australia the whole area has been sealed and movement has been restricted,” the source said

The sources was of the view that after commencement of Pak- Aus cricket series they would probably work with more freedom.

FIFA had suspended Pakistan’s membership in the first week of April last year when Ashfaq Group re-occupied the PFF headquarters and then ignored the world body’s deadline which had been set for them to hand over the headquarters to NC.

However due to the efforts of the IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza, the headquarter was handed over by the Punjab government to NC a few days ago which also paved the way for lifting the suspension and initiation of the electoral process of the PFF.