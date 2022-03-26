Hungary rejects Zelensky appeal

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban dismissed on Friday an EU summit appeal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia as it would be "against Hungary´s interests".

The nationalist premier "rejected (Zelensky´s) demands at the EC because they are contrary to the interests of Hungary," said Hungarian spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs. "Hungary wants to stay out of this war, so it will not allow the transfer of arms and weapons to Ukraine," Kovacs said in a statement.