Hungary rejects Zelensky appeal

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban dismissed on Friday an EU summit appeal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia as it would be "against Hungary´s interests".
The nationalist premier "rejected (Zelensky´s) demands at the EC because they are contrary to the interests of Hungary," said Hungarian spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs. "Hungary wants to stay out of this war, so it will not allow the transfer of arms and weapons to Ukraine," Kovacs said in a statement.
BEIRUT: Egypt has deported 31 Eritreans over the past fortnight, ignoring concerns they are at risk of abuses at home...
WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced new sanctions against the Myanmar military for "atrocities" against...
BANGKOK: Myanmar junta troops torched dozens of houses across three villages in a restive northern region last week,...
Brussels: President Joe Biden on Friday said the US and EU had reached a new agreement on the transfer of personal...
Geneva: A top UN rights expert slammed the international community on Friday for allowing Israel´s decades-long...
Moscow: A Russian military chaplain was killed in a Ukrainian rocket attack in the southwest near the Ukraine border,...
Comments