LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Friday told PM Imran that the people of Pakistan will "definitely come out to rally but only to oust him and his government."

Her statement, which was issued while she was addressing a PMLN rally in Lahore, was a response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's request to the nation to come out of their houses to support him ahead of the no-confidence motion that the joint opposition has submitted against him.

"People will definitely leave their houses, but only to send you home," she said. Maryam added that the prime minister often says he has "trump cards" that he will use to the benefit of the nation. "You only have one trump card and that is your resignation," she responded.

She also said that PM Imran is using money from the national treasury to fund his rallies and that the people will hold him accountable for it. PM Imran is being ousted only due to the nation's curses, Maryam added. "People beg me to spare them from him whenever I go to Islamabad."

While talking about the national exchequer, she added that the PM fears people finding out about the money he has stolen. "He is afraid of the money he has stolen in Banigala," Maryam remarked, adding that "no one will come to his rescue now." "He used to claim he will never give a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)," Maryam claimed, "Now look how he is begging for one."

She further added the next PMLN rally, which will cross the GT Road, will be headed by her and Hamza Shehbaz. It will cause "the prosperous time of Nawaz Sharif's leadership to come back." To a tweet by a netizen that Maryam pointed to some scandal involving Farah, the PMLN leader replied: “This is mother of all scandals with its root in Banigala. Six billion rupees were made out of bribes in transfers and postings only. In coming day surprising proof will come to the fore.”