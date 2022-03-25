Dr Amjad Siraj Memon again appointed JSMU VC

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has once again appointed Dr Amjad Siraj Memon, the second candidate on the shortlist, as Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), while Dr Lubna Baig, the top candidate, has failed to secure the varsity’s highest position yet again.

Murad Rahimoon, Secretary of the Boards and Universities Department, confirmed that the Sindh chief minister has approved Dr Amjad Siraj Memon’s appointment as VC JSMU. It is pertinent to mention here that in the light of the Sindh High Court’s judgment, the Sindh CM conducted interviews of the shortlisted candidates on March 21 for the position of Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), and after consulting with his legal team, the CM Sindh once again announced Dr Amjad Siraj Memon’s name for the post of VC.

Prior to this, the CM Sindh announced Dr Amjad’s appointment as Vice Chancellor of JSMU, but the candidate at the top of the merit list, Dr Lubna Baig, approached the Sindh High Court. Initially, the court suspended Dr Amjad’s appointment as VC JSMU, while later during a hearing on February 20, the court declared Dr Amjad’s appointment as null and void, ruling that the Sindh government could not satisfy the court on allegations of nepotism and also violated the principles of merit and seniority. The SHC ordered in its judgment that the shortlisted candidates’ interviews be rescheduled within 30 days.