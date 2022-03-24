Quaid-e-Azam House Museum board gives away books in Pakistan Day event

The board of management of the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum Institute of Nation Building observed Pakistan Day at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the management board, the flag hoisting ceremony at the museum was performed by Liaquat H Merchant, senior vice chairman of the board and grandnephew of the Quaid-e-Azam, along with Vice Chairman Ikram Sehgal, Commodore (retd) Sadeed Malik and other members of the board.

A student band from the Ida Rieu School for special children played the National Anthem as the Pakistani flag was hoisted. Patriotic songs were sung on the occasion by students of the Ida Rieu School, Jinnah Foundation School and Hamdard Foundation School.

Addressing the audience, Merchant said March 23 was a special day in the history of Pakistan and it was equally important as August 14. He said that the principles, ideals and vision of the Quaid-e-Azam for Pakistan should always be kept in mind in order to achieve unity, faith and discipline.

He encouraged students to read more about the founder of the country and understand his vision. He distributed among the students copies of ‘Quotes from the Quaid’ compiled by him and the late Prof Shariful Mujahid, published by the Lightstone Publishers.

Nadira Panjwani, a member of the board, spoke on the achievements of the Quaid-e-Azam and future prospects of Pakistan as a Muslim state. She presented the students copies of ‘Our Quaid’ written by Amina Azfar and published by the Lightstone Publishers. This book was the brainchild of Merchant and a project of the Jinnah Society.

Amina said that she was pleased to write the book for The Jinnah Society and hoped that it would be widely read by students in Pakistan.

Sehgal also advised the students to read ‘Our Quaid’ and work hard to serve Pakistan to the best of their ability.

Sehgal added that the board of management of the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum under the guidance of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would strive to make the Quaid-e-Azam House an effective institute of nation building.

The event was hosted by Ameena Saiyid, a board member.