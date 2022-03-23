Fahmida to inaugurate multipurpose gymnasium, squash academy

KARACHI: The multipurpose gymnasium at PSB-owned coaching centre has been completed and IPC minister Fahmida Mirza will inaugurate it in a couple of days, 'The News' learnt on Tuesday.

Sources said that the gymnasium as well as the squash academy might be inaugurated on March 25 or 26.

Sources said that two sports projects have been completed and the other sports projects' PC1 have been approved. Those include the replacement of 25 years old tartan track.

The minister, who played an important role in the approval of the budget and summaries of these projects, will also review the work on the ongoing projects.

Sources said that the first phase of the construction of flats for staffers would be started in a few days.

The development work related to the tartan track, the old boxing gymnasium, the table tennis and badminton hall, and the hostel rooms would also be resumed, said an official.

Sources said that work for the installation of floodlights, improvement of the football ground, and a sprinkling system would also be started.

Sources confirmed that four large towers for the floodlights would be set up so that athletics events and football matches could be organised at night.

Sources said important projects would be completed within next six to eight months.