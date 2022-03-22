ISLAMABAD: Constitutional expert and Senate’s former chairman Wasim Sajjad said on Monday the judiciary, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the army are supposed to stay neutral in politics.



He was expressing his opinion when Hamid Mir, the host of Geo News programme Capital Talk, read out the oath administered to the military personnel at the time of joining service under Article 244 of the constitution.

The text of the oath in the name of Allah reads: “I,---- do solemnly swear that I will bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan and uphold the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which embodies the will of the people, that I will not engage myself in any political activities whatsoever and that I will honestly and faithfully serve Pakistan in the Pakistan Army (or Navy or Air Force) as required by and under the law. May Allah Almighty help and guide me (A'meen).”



Wasim Sajjad said it is not for the army to interfere in politics. He said that under the Constitution and Quaid-i-Azam’s directions, army’s duty is to defend the country and stay away from politics.

Wasim Sajjad said the use of word “neutral” has created confusion, saying its meaning should be understood in a context.

He said certain institutions — judiciary, the Election Commission of Pakistan and the army — are expected to be neutral in country’s politics.

He maintained that army will stand for Pakistan and its constitution, but will not interfere in politics.