LAHORE: In a series of tweets, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday bashed Prime Minister Imran Khan for losing majority in the National Assembly.

The PMLN senior leader, in her tweets, said, “If, according to you, fourteen members have left you and you have issued show-cause notices to them, it means you have 165 members in the 342-member house and therefore, you have lost majority.

What is the benefit of clinging to power now?” In another tweet, she said, “Before issuing show-cause notices to others, respond to the show-cause notices that the whole nation has given to you. You are a burden that no one can bear.”

Maryam Nawaz further tweeted that there were two ways for public representatives, the first was to stand with the people of Pakistan and the second was to go deep down with your sinking ship and become part of history of disgrace.

Meanwhile, Maryam also announced that it would hold a series of public gatherings and on March 22, she would address a public rally in Swat’s Grassy Ground. Maryam will also hold more public rallies in different cities under the PMLN’s recent decision of holding public rallies across the country.