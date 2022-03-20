Boards agree to play white-ball games in Lahore

LAHORE: All the paper work and plans have been finalised to host the white ball series in Lahore after the cricket boards of Pakistan and Australia mutually agreed to shift matches from Rawalpindi.

The PCB was asked by the federal government yesterday to hold the matches in Lahore and the decision was made on Saturday morning following discussions between the two boards.

A PCB official later informed that the headquarters of Pakistan cricket will host the 29 March, 31 March and 2 April One-day Internationals as well as the one-off Twenty20 International on 5 April at the back of the third Test, which commences on 21 March.

The 50-over matches will start at 1500 local time, while the first ball in the 20-over match will be bowled at 2030 local time.

Australia’s white-ball players, as originally planned, will arrive in Lahore on 24 March and after one-day room isolation, will integrate with other members of their side. Pakistan’s white-ball players are scheduled to assemble on 22 March and will resume training on 25 March.