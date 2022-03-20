Nawaz Sharif to come into power soon: PMLN leader

MANSEHRA: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Capt (r) Mohammad Safdar has said that time was not far when Mian Nawaz Sharif would lead the country as prime minister.

“The opposition parties’ no confidence motion against the selected Prime Minister Imran Khan would succeed overwhelmingly on March 28 and PML-N would come into power to pull the country out of the current economic crisis,” he said while speaking at a public meeting here on Saturday.

Safdar said that PML-N and his allied parties, which were part of Pakistan Democratic Movement, would first oust Niazi of the prime minister house through no-confidence vote on March 28 and then sweep the second phase of the local government elections on March 31.

“Niazi has plunged the country into the economic recession and inflation is at its highest point but when Mian Nawaz Sharif would lead the country, all such issues would be settled,” Safdar said.He said that people would vote for PML-N aspirants in Hazara division and the rest of the province in the local government elections.