Saturday March 19, 2022
National

Transgender killed in Peshawar

March 19, 2022

PESHAWAR: A member of the transgender community was killed allegedly by an old friend in the limits of Khan Raziq Police Station on Friday. The police identified the deceased as Mano (Nasir). Another transgender Shano (Ihsanullah) told police that Sanaullah opened fire on her friend who died.

