Aussie players enjoy golf in Lahore

LAHORE: The third Test match of the series will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore from March 21 to 25 and ahead of the final game of the historic series, Australia skipper and other players enjoyed golf in Lahore.
The touring party are enjoying golf in Lahore as they rest before starting preparations for the final Test. Taking to Twitter, Aussie skipper Cummins shared a picture of him and other players while playing golf. “Lovely way to spend a day off here in Lahore. Great morning on the course,” Cummins wrote.
