Limited-overs series shifted to Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The white-ball international cricket engagement during the ongoing tour between Pakistan and Australia has been shifted to Lahore amid political tension in and around federal capital.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed during a press briefing Friday said that all the four matches (three One-Dayers and one T20 International) have now been shifted to Lahore.

“The days starting from March 25 till April 4 are very critical from the political perspective in and around Islamabad as such we have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to shift Pindi Stadium’s leg of international matches to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Since huge political rallies are expected to throng the city during these days, holding international matches adjacent to the capital city was a risky affair. Considering all these factors we have asked the PCB to shift the matches to Lahore.”

The ruling political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is facing a no-confidence motion and has already announced a big rally in Islamabad on March 27. The combined opposition has also announced holding a rally the next day (March 28) when voting is expected on the no-confidence motion.

The Pindi Stadium falls within two-kilometer radius where these rallies are expected to gather momentum.The PCB has already expressed fears that all the four international white-ball matches would have to be shifted to Lahore as holding these matches amid political tension in and around Islamabad was not without risk.

‘The News’ has also learnt that hotel booking in Islamabad has already been released.“Yes, we have been asked to release the booking. According to the original schedule, Pakistan and Australia teams were booked at our hotel from March 26 to April 8. But now the booking has been canceled.”

When ‘The News’ approached a PCB official, he said that the interior ministry had advised the Board to shift these matches to Lahore.

“After getting the advice we have now approached Cricket Australia (CA) and sought their permission on the change in venue. We believe the CA would be having no objection to the change in the venue but we need to get formal approval before going ahead with the fresh plan. We hope to get the formal approval from CA anytime,” he said.

The official added that the safety and security of teams and accompanied officials was top priority.“We cannot take even one percent risk when it comes to the safety and security of the teams. Now we have no other option but to hold these matches at the Gaddafi Stadium on the same dates. The teams will continue to stay at the same hotel in Lahore where the rooms were booked for the third Test of the series starting from March 21 at the Gaddafi Stadium.”