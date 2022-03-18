 
March 18, 2022
Business

Forex reserves fall to $22.283bn

By Our Correspondent
March 18, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $22.283 billion in the week ended March 11 from $22.668 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased by $381 million to $15.831 billion. The reserves of commercial banks also fell to $6.451 billion from $6.456 billion.

