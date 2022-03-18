Forex reserves fall to $22.283bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $22.283 billion in the week ended March 11 from $22.668 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased by $381 million to $15.831 billion. The reserves of commercial banks also fell to $6.451 billion from $6.456 billion.
KARACHI: Although Indus Motor Company’s order book is full till June, the company on Thursday however feared a...
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan would organise a two-day ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ festival in Faisalabad, where...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,200 per tola on Thursday.According to data released by All...
London: The Bank of England on Thursday hiked its main interest rate to its pre-pandemic level to combat runaway...
KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council has proposed a ten-point plan to increase production and value-addition in the...
KARACHI: Pakistan needs to showcase its potential and profitable avenues to lure foreign investment in the country, a...
Comments