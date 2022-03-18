42pc think no-trust motion would succeed: survey

KARACHI: A large number of respondents of an opinion poll feel the no-trust motion should succeed and that the prime minister must quit ahead of the no-trust motion. These were the findings of the Ipsos that conducted the latest survey comprising a sample size of 1,000 people.

The pollster said 42pc think the opposition would succeed and only 26pc of Pakistanis think the government would be successful in the upcoming no-confidence motion. As many as 31pc did not know.

To a question that if the no-confidence motion becomes successful, 27pc thought Shehbaz Sharif should be the interim PM, 17pc were for Bilawal Bhutto and six pc expressed preference for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. After the general elections, 18pc preferred Nawaz Sharif to become the prime minister, 16pc opted for Imran Khan and 14pc for Shehbaz Sharif.

According to this survey, a greater number (48pc) think the allies of the incumbent government should support the opposition, while only 27pc of Pakistanis think PTI coalition partners should back Imran Khan in the upcoming no-confidence motion. As many as 26pc of the respondents said they “do not know.” The pollster asked if the prime minister should opt for resigning ahead of the no-trust motion. As many as 44pc said they favoured Imran Khan resigning now before the motion was laid, 33pc thought he should contest the motion.