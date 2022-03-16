Opposition to get 200 votes in no-trust motion: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that the joint opposition parties’ no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will succeed with over 200 votes.



Talking to anchorperson Hamid Mir in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’, he said the prime minister had reduced petrol prices even before his party started a long march against the government. He added that “Kanpain tang rahin hain” was the worst form of trembling legs and the prime minister exhibited it when the PPP rally reached Islamabad.

“Now Imran Khan has started threatening the opposition. He wants to put Asif Ali Zardari in jail to complete his five years. However, people in Parliament have realised that he has no future. We will hold fresh elections at the earliest after the success of the no-confidence motion. I challenge Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to prove to his claim that a foreign hand is behind the move,” he added.



He said he wanted to restore a working relationship with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) and the no-confidence motion was the desire of the whole nation. “Now Imran Khan is threatening Asif Ali Zardari with guns. He knows his defeat is imminent. It is a great success of Asif Zardari that all opposition parties are on the same page. Imran Khan is jealous of me. He thinks a youth is challenging him and he cannot bear it. He has wrecked the economy and foreign policy. It is necessary to remove him at the earliest so that national issues could be address,” he added.

Bilawal believed the prime minister wanted confrontation with the opposition to save his rule. “He is conspiring to pave the way for a third force. I warn him against making conspiracies and lawyers should read him Article 6. He will be held to account for any threat to democracy. He should understand that the opposition will come to power in a few weeks.” Bilawal said many powers wanted Pakistan to become a failed state and “we would have to fail the internal and external conspiracies.”