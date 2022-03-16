ISLAMABAD: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is likely to continue hosting the white-ball series between Australia and Pakistan starting from March 29 if the situation remains volatile in the capital amid growing political temperature.

Though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to cancel hotel booking in Islamabad where the both teams are scheduled to check-in from March 26 onward, the changing political situation and possibility of conflict like situation in capital has forced the board to prepare a contingency plan.

“If the political situation in Islamabad stays the same till March 20, all the four white-ball matches will be shifted to Gaddafi Stadium where teams are set to play the final Test of the series starting from March 21,” a PCB official said.

The bulk of the Australian white-ball team members are to arrive in Lahore on March 24.



“We have finalised a contingency plan which will be in operation from March 20. If there is a marked change in the volatile political situation in Islamabad, we would stay with our original schedule and that is to organise all white-ball matches (from March 29-April 5) including three One-Dayers and one-off T20 at the Pindi Stadium. Otherwise, these matches will be shifted to Lahore.

“The growing possibility at this point of time is that all the limited-overs matches will be staged in Lahore as the political tension is increasing by each passing day in and around Islamabad.”

The official added that safety and security of the teams and accompanied officials would be the top priority.

“We cannot take even one percent risk when it comes to the safety and security of the both teams. Though the rooms booking at a leading hotel in Islamabad is intact, there is a growing possibility that the matches will now be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on the same dates. The hotel where teams stayed for the first Test and would be staying for limited-overs matches falls within the red-zone where political parties are planning all these activities. So, no change in political situation in Islamabad by March 20 means all the four limited-overs matches will be shifted to Lahore.”

When asked whether the PCB has taken Cricket Australia (CA) in confidence on the possible change in the venue, the official said that no such move has so far been made.

“There is no need to talk to CA on the possible change in the venue. Since the safety and security of both the teams is the main concern so we don’t think any side would have any objection. The matter is related to political tension in and around the capital, the PCB is adamant to take the most appropriate decision. The CA will be intimated once things get clearer.”

Meanwhile, when ‘The News’ checked with the hotel administration in Islamabad, they confirmed that both the teams are booked with them starting from March 26 and there is no change as yet.