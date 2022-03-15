BAP to decide on no-trust move independently

LAHORE: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) chief Jam Kamal said Monday his party will decide independently on the issue of no-confidence move.

Speaking in Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', he said that in case of contact with other allies of the government, they could announce a unanimous decision.

He appreciated the prime minister’s meeting with BAP parliamentary party members, saying it was good to see the government had realised the importance of conferring with its allies. He said they could not move ahead unless BAP was taken as a political party, adding BAP parliamentary leader Khalid Magsi was tasked with conducting parleys with the government, adding, “Final decision would be taken when Magsi sits with us with finalised things on the table.” Kamal said the BAP did not receive any phone call from except for the Senate chairman’s election.