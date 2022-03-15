PTI starts preparations for March 27 rally: Aamer Kiani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday conveyed to its workers and office-bearers at district and tehsil level across the country to start preparations for March 27 public rally.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Special Assistant to the PM on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan, PTI’s Central Additional Secretary General Aamer Mehmood Kiani said the PTI legislators have started preparations to put up a historic show.