Ahsan, Sajjad qualify for Asian Men Snooker knockout rounds

KARACHI: Ahsan Ramzan and Muhammad Sajjad qualified for the knockout rounds while Muhammad Asif chalked up a century break on the second day of preliminary round matches of the 37th ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2022 at Doha on Sunday.

According to the information made available by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), Ahsan, Asif and Sajjad continued their march towards glory in the continental event after having performed well in the World Men Championship at the same venue earlier in the week.

Ahsan, the newly crowned world champion, overpowered Mohamed Thaha Irshath of Sri Lanka 4-2 with the frame scores of 23-60, 64-19, 32-65, 67-43, 67-31, 67-12 before being downed by Pankaj Advani of India, who triumphed 4-1 with the scores of 73-37, 117-1, 1-106, 123-8, 58-54.

Sajjad, having overwhelmed Malkeet Singh of India 4-1 with the frame scores of 33-63, 75-16, 47-13, 71-44, 76-0, whacked Mohammad Al-Binali of Qatar in straight frames with the scores of 72-9, 114-0, 81-24, 58-14.

Asif, a former world champion, showed glimpses of his pedigree by routing local boy Essa Al Qubaisi in straight frames with the scores of 65-1, 91-21, 112-1, 60-8 which included a classy break of 112 in the third frame.

Asif was due to combat Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn of Thailand and Sajjad was scheduled to take on Passakorn Suwannawat of Thailand later on Sunday evening.