LAHORE: The continuously changing political situation in the country has taken another turn, as the Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) camp has decided in principle to support the no-confidence move of the joint opposition, both in Centre and Punjab province.

Party sources said that the JKT camp also decided in principle to lend support to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Punjab, if it gets the approval from the opposition.

The JKT camp will support Ch Pervaiz instead of putting its weight behind Aleem Khan, who recently met PMLN supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif in London.

Sources said the JKT camp claimed to have 8 to 10 MNAs in Centre and 22 to 26 MPAs in Punjab, adding that the camp was not interested in supporting Aleem Khan due to several reasons. Party sources said “when we stood against Usman Buzdar in the past, Aleem Khan avoided joining any side at that time”. Sources said former president Asif Zardari and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif might announce the name of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the next chief minister of Punjab for the rest of one-and-a-half year tenure of the current assemblies.

Sources said Chaudhry brothers wanted to get an assurance for the slot of Punjab chief minister during 2023-28 period, but it was not agreed upon by the joint opposition and they offered CM-ship to Chaudhry Pervaiz for the remaining tenure of the present government.

Sources in the PMLN claimed that Chaudhry brothers may join the PMLN, but even then they will not get the slot of CM Punjab, but might get some good posts in the federal government as well as in Punjab.

A senior leader of the JKT camp, Raja Riaz, confirmed that the JKT camp will support joint opposition’s planned no-confidence in Centre. And in case of Punjab, they will support Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the slot of chief minister Punjab.

Later, when the reporter contacted him again to confirm something else, he backed out from his earlier statement and said that nothing was final so far. “Jahangir Khan Tareen will take the final decision after coming back to the country,” he said adding that no final agreement or decision to support Ch Pervaiz Elahi or Aleem Khan had been taken so far.