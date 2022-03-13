Concern over Turkey-Israel relations

LAHORE : Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has expressed concerns that Turkey is deriding the Muslim Ummah by fostering relations with Zionist state of Israel.

Commenting on the recent visit of the Israeli president to Turkey, Shujauddin said Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdo an claims that Turkey will play the role of Muslim Ummah’s leader after its shackles have been broken when the Treaty of Lausanne expires in 2023, but it appears that he is willing to enhance relations with the illegitimate Zionist state of Israel. He said this duplicity is the primary reason why the Muslim world is in doubt about the sincerity of the claims made by president Erdogan. He said Turkish leaning towards USA, EU, Nato and particularly Israel is bound to be calamitous not only for Turkey itself but the entire Muslim Ummah. He said Turkey must realise that its salvation rests with taking the path of Sultan Muhammad Fatih, not Atatürk.