Media JAC calls on Pervaiz, Moonis

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of media Joint Action Committee (JAC) called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi at their residence and conveyed their concerns over the Pakistan Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 (PECA).
The delegation included JAC Chairman Shakeel Masood, Mian Amir Mehmood of Dunya Media Group, Mir Ibrahim of Jang Group, Kazim Khan of Daily Times, Ijaz-ul-Haq of Express Group, Muhammad Malick of Hum TV, Syed Sarmad Ali of Geo and Jang Group, Azhar Abbas and Hafiz Tariq Mehmood of News One. The delegation apprised Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi of their concerns over the PECA Ordinance.
