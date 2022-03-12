Two shot dead in Haripur

HARIPUR: Two men were shot dead in different parts of the district, police said on Friday.
The first shooting incident was reported from the Sera-e-Gadaee village where the owners of a concrete block manufacturing small unit was found dead in the morning.
The police quoted family sources as saying that Rashid Khan, a resident of Chohar village, was running the block manufacturing unit in Sera-e-Gadaee village and as per routine he stayed in the unit for night. They said the workers found the bullet-riddled body of Rashid in the morning.
The body was shifted to the Trauma Centre where the doctors confirmed the cause of death as firearm injury. The police registered a case against the unidentified assailants.
The second incident was reported in the Pirkot village where a young man was killed during celebratory firing.
Police said that the marriage ceremony of Awais Khan was going on when a bullet pierced through the chest of Rizwan, injuring him seriously. The injured was taken to the Trauma Centre where he succumbed to the injuries.
