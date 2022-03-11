5th seed Sirty withdraws from Karachi Squash Open

KARACHI: After top seed Mostafa Asal’s withdrawal, Egypt’s Moustafa El Sirty has also withdrawn from the $52,000 Karachi Open that is kicking off from Tuesday.

Sirty was fifth seed in the event.

Tsz Kwan Lau, ranked 62, from Hong Kong has now got entry into the main draw.

Mostafa is facing disciplinary action from Professional Squash Association and has been suspended for two months from the PSA Tour from January 10 to March 10.

As many as 20 foreign players, including former world champion Gawad, are playing this event at DA Creek Club here from March 15-19.

The organisers have given wildcards to Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan, which sparked controversy as the local squash players strongly protested against this decision.

“International players will start arriving from 11th,” said a source.

It is to be noted that Sindh Squash Association has been keeping the event’s opening press conference in complete secrecy and no official announcement has been given in this regard.

“Secretary SSA Rashid is privy to this matter. I have no idea why this is being kept secret,” said Imran Haroon of SSA when contacted.

Meanwhile, the organisers have announced that the competition venue would be open only to players, staff, club members, and player support staff.