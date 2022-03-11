Karachi Test set to be played on better track

KARACHI: After receiving a penalty from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over a “below average” wicket in Rawalpindi, Pakistan’s cricket authorities are under pressure to prepare a better track for the second Test against visiting Australia starting here at the National Stadium from tomorrow (Saturday).

Well-placed sources told ‘The News’ on Thursday that the curator at the National Stadium has been told to make sure that the pitch for the second Test, is “much more improved” than the one in Pindi.

“He has been given this message that the surface should be good enough to provide a decent contest between the bat and ball,” a source said.

On Thursday, Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees rated the pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi that was used for the first Test between Pakistan and Australia as “below average”. This means that the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

“The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days and that there has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower. The pitch did not have a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers nor assisted the spinners as the match progressed. In my view this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball. Therefore, in keeping with the ICC guidelines I rate this pitch as below average,” Madugalle, a former Sri Lanka Test cricketer, was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the ICC.

According to the revised ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, one demerit point is awarded to venues whose pitches are rated below average by match referees, while three and five demerit points are awarded to venues whose pitches are marked as poor and unfit respectively.

It’s a big setback for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which is hosting Australia for a home series for the first time since 1998. This is the first time that a stadium in the country has received such a penalty from the game’s governing body.

A PCB spokesman said that the Board has accepted the decision made by the ICC.

“We note and accept the ICC’s decision. This is the first time any Pakistan venue has received a demerit point. The PCB wants to see and prepare pitches that provide even and exciting contest between the bat and the ball. In this regard and in line with the PCB Chairman’s vision, a massive project to overhaul and relay all pitches in Pakistan is already underway,” he said.

“The PCB remains confident and optimistic that we will not only see good contests in the Karachi and Lahore Tests but in all future domestic international matches as well,” he added.

The Pindi pitch came under fire from all quarters after the first Test ended in a boring draw. Only 14 wickets fell across five days with 1187 runs scored during three innings. Pakistan top order made the most of the lifeless track scoring 476-4 in the first innings and 252-0 in the second one.

Though PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, a former Test batsman, defended the decision to prepare a slow, benign track in Pindi, sources said that he is also backing a better and a bit more pace-friendly track in Karachi.

According to sources, Pakistan team’s think-tank is still backing the idea of having a spin-friendly wicket especially after the success of spinner Nauman Ali, who took a six-wicket haul in Rawalpindi.

Though Pakistan have Shaheen Shah Afridi, one of world cricket’s most lethal fast bowlers, they believe that Australia, with the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, have an edge when it comes to pace. The dead track in Pindi blunted Australia’s pace attack. Australia’s combined bowling average of 238.33 and strike-rate of 478 were their second-worst in 145 years of Test cricket.

The visitors will be hoping to do better at the National Stadium where pacers have done better than spinners during the last five years. During this period, spinners have taken 275 first-class wickets at 33.16 while fast bowlers have done better with an average of 31.44 and 499 wickets.