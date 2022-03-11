CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates multiple uplift projects in Kohat

KOHAT/KARAK: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday visited Kohat and Karak districts to inaugurate multiple development projects and addressed a huge public gathering.

The chief minister inaugurated a newly constructed sports complex and widening of 32 km long Jawaki-Guzdara Road, completed at a total cost of Rs262 million, and Rs829 million respectively in Kohat.

Other projects included Government Girls Degree College Usterzai and Government Girls Degree College Bilitang completed at a cost of Rs237 million and Rs207 million, respectively.

He also inaugurated the newly established Rescue sub-station Shakardara worth Rs36 million, rehabilitation of 6.5 km road from Abbas Chowk to Darra Tunnel worth Rs226 million and type-D Hospital Jawaki. Besides, the chief minister

performed the groundbreaking of tehsil building Gumbat which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs290 million.

Mahmood Khan distributed Ehsaas Kifalat Cards among the deserving families of the Kohat district.

Bashing the opposition parties for their unjust move against the KP government, Mahmood Khan said that a bunch of political jobless people had come together but they would get nothing but a humiliating defeat. He stated the members of Parliament of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies would never switch loyalties and firmly stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Chairman, Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi, and MPA Ziaullah Bangash also addressed the gathering. The newly elected tehsil chairman Darra Adamkhel Shahid Bilal and tehsil chairman Lachi Ihsan Khan formally joined PTI.

Later, the chief minister went to Karak district where he performed the groundbreaking of a private cadet college and addressed a ceremony.