Umar Khayam to feature in World Athletics Indoor Championships

KARACHI: Leeds-born Pakistani athlete Umar Khayam Hameed has planned to feature in the World Athletics Indoor Championships slated to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, from March 18-20.

The 33-year old will run in the 60 metre in the global event. His personal best timing in this event is 6.80 seconds and the strongly-built athlete wants to further improve it and create a new national record.

“Yes, it’s my plan to better my personal best and create a new national record which is 6.79 seconds,'' Umar told ‘The News’ from London on Monday.

For the last four months, the Gujarat's origin athlete had been training in London for the Belgrade’s event, but unfortunately he has been tested positive for Covid-19 last week and is in isolation.

“I am hopeful I will come out of quarantine by March 14,” the athlete said.

The Covid has affected his preparation at the most crucial stage. “I was well-prepared but covid issue has quite unsettled me. I also have a headache and feel a bit uneasy. I will leave for Serbia on March 16 and will spend one day in quarantine before taking part in the event,” Umar said.

Umar, besides having featured in a couple of national events, is also a silver medallist of the 4X100 metre relay in the 2016 South Asian Games in India.

Representing Pakistan since 2012 in international circuit, Umar aims to be part of the Pakistan’s contingent in the Commonwealth Games penciled in for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

“As these Games are being held in England, it will be quite easy for me to represent Pakistan and leave an impression. When there will be trials for picking athletes for these Games I will come to Pakistan to press for the seat in the squad for these Games,” he said.

Umar also owns a company, IAS Athletics, in Dubai and is eager to serve Pakistan’s athletics even after his retirement.

“After retirement I will try to start coaching. I will come to Pakistan and meet the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) president Major General (retd) Akram Sahi and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), and will devise a plan on what we can do for promotion of this sport in the country. In England we have some fine young boys who can do well for Pakistan in future, especially in the South Asian Games,” Umar said.

He said that he could bring some top talent to Dubai and train there. “I have the connections to help Pakistan’s athletics,” Umar claimed.

Umar failed to represent Pakistan in the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal due to fitness problems. However he said that he now has fully recovered and is up for the coming event. This is the second time that Umar will be featuring in the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

He also appreciated the support the AFP chief General Sahi extended to him during his athletics career so far. “He is very supportive and I am thankful to him.”

Umar also holds the national record for 200m indoor.