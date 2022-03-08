Musakhel tribe threatens to stage a sit-in in Islamabad

PESHAWAR: The elders of the Musakhel tribe in Mohmand district on Monday threatened to stage a sit-in in Islamabad if their land was leased out to non-locals. Speaking at a news conference, Malik Habibur Rahman and others said that some non-locals were trying to take out a lease of their land after the merger of the ex-Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the district administration and some elected people were also involved in this act.