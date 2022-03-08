Ashab scoops junior squash crown

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ashab Irfan (Punjab) got the better of Muhammad Ammad (PAF) 11-3, 6-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-5 to win the Under-19 category of the National Junior Squash that concluded here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Monday.

In a keenly-contested final, Ashab came back from 2-1 game down to beat his opponent. Air Marshal Aamir Masood, Senior Vice President, PSF graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distributed trophies and prize money among the players.

Squash legend and PSF vice president Qamar Zaman and Punjab Squash Association president Noorul Amin Mengal also attended the ceremony.