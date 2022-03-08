Malaika, Maria face exit in Asian junior boxing

KARACHI: Pakistan’s female boxers Malaika Zahid and Maria also faced first round exit in the ABSC Asian Youth and Junior Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.
According to the team manager Syed Kamal Khan, Malaika lost her 52 kg fight against Chupradit Kamonchanok of Thailand 2-3 while Maria went 0-5 down to Gulnaz Buribayev of Kazakhstan in the 48kg first round fight.
Now Hadia Kamal Khan will face Uldana Taubay of Kazakhstan in the 60 kilogramme semi-finals on Tuesday (today). There are only four entries in this weight, therefore Hadia's bronze medal is confirmed irrespective of the outcome.
ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ashab Irfan got the better of Muhammad Ammad 11-3, 6-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-5 to win the Under-19...
ISLAMABAD: SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday hailed Lahore Qalandars’ contribution to sports, saying that their...
LAHORE: Pakistan women team vice-captain and all-rounder Nida Dar remains hopeful of her side coming back strong in...
BEIJING: A hat-trick of gold medals propelled Canada from sixth to third in the Beijing Winter Paralympics medals...
Madrid: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid rejoined La Liga’s top four on Sunday after Barca needed a late penalty to...
ISLAMABAD: All the plans by Australia to get decent first-innings lead to have a go at Pakistan second innings,...
Comments