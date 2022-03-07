Five monuments to beautify Haripur city

HARIPUR: To enhance the beauty of Haripur, the district administration is carrying out a plan to construct five monuments in different parts of the city, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Tabina Tariq while talking to newsmen here on Sunday.

Two of them have been completed while the work on the three others is under progress, she said, adding the construction of work is scheduled to be completed within the next couple of months.

The official said with the approval uplift and beautification plan from the provincial government, she was tasked to devise the beautification plan for Haripur and after discussions with seniors and local political leadership, some private firms with expertise in the beautification of cities were shortlisted through the e-tendering process.

She said it was decided that five monuments worth Rs 30 million would be constructed at the main points of the city which included, Shah Maqsood Roundabout, Darwesh Chowk, Zero point of the Bypass Road, Chechiyan Interchange of Hazara Motorway and Chappar Road.

Two of the monuments that included Shah Maqsood Roundabout and Darwesh Chowk have been completed and inaugurated while the work on the other three is underway and scheduled to be completed within the next two months, she said.

According to the official, the monument of Shah Maqsood was 35x25 ft and the theme was the name of Allah while the Darwesh Chowk’s monument represents love for education and the construction firm constructed it in book shape with a pen mounted on the 25x20 ft cemented structure.

She said that the Chappar Road monument is themed on a boat indicating the activity of boating and Tarbela Lake while the two others would also have a complete theme of the area.