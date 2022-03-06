Haris returns after clearing Covid test

RAWALPINDI: Pacer Haris Rauf rejoined the Pakistan camp after testing negative twice of Covid-19 virus and was even seen involved in bowling practice during the lunch session at the Pindi Stadium.
“Haris has completed his isolation and has been tested negative of COVID-19 which he contracted last week. He is in fine health. Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali have also joined the team after completing their three-day quarantine period,” a PCB handout said.
