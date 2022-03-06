 
Sunday March 06, 2022
Iran welcomes Saudi crown prince’s remarks on ties

By AFP
March 06, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday appeared to welcome recent comments by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince about relations between the two regional rivals as a sign of Riyadh’s "desire" to restore severed ties.

"The recent remarks of a high-ranking Saudi official show their desire to establish bilateral relations with Iran, and we welcome that," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told state news agency IRNA.

