Abducted minor girl recovered, couple held

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have recovered an abducted minor girl and arrested a couple for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping.

According to the AVCC, the three-year-old girl, Zainab, daughter of Bilal Ahmed, was recovered during a raid conducted in Orangi Town. The police said that a man, Rehan, and his wife Shagufta were also arrested during the raid.

The raid was conducted on information provided by an already-arrested female suspect, Sadaf, alias Manu.

Police said the suspects had kidnapped the girl on February 15 in Khawaja Ajmair Nagri and demanded Rs5 million in ransom.

Four injured

Four people were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Saturday.

According to the Manghopir police, Naik Wali and Nawaz Ahmed were wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Muhammad Khan Colony. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical attention.

In a similar incident, 21-year-old Sohail, son of Abdul Kareem, was injured over offering resistance during a cash snatching bid in Mehran Town. The Korangi Industrial Area police said that he was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical assistance.

Separately, 45-years-old Saima was wounded after being hit by a stray bullet in the New Karachi area. She was taken to the ASH.

Moreover, Rizwan, 18, was also wounded after a stray bullet hit him in Pak Colony. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Further investigation is under way.